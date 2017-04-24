Messi. Some buachaill. Would you believe 47 goals this season in all competitions make him the highest scorer in Europe's top five leagues?

Not bad for a player who, we were being told, is past it.

The problem for Barcelona is that there doesn't seem to be a team of Messi's coming through.

We all dreamt of a team of Gary Breens (!) What about a team of Messis? The mind boggles!

Barcelona blew La Liga's title race wide open with a sensational 3-2 victory in El Clasico at Real Madrid and the identity of the match-winner was no surprise whatsoever: Lionel Messi.

The Argentine ace netted twice, including the winner with just 12 seconds of stoppage time remaining, to allow his team to leapfrog the hosts at the top of the table - even though the title is still under Real's control because they have a game in hand.

Not only that, but he is now up to 500 goals for Barcelona. Not bad for a player who is supposedly on the decline.

Youve got to marvel at his latest double strike. One for the lunchbreak. Is he the best ever?

His second goal was a thing of beauty.