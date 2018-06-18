Mexico's seismic celebrations of their win over Germany literally shook the earth.

Hirving Lozano was the hero as they beat the World Champions Germany 1-0 in their opening group game.

Mexico's seismic monitoring network, Simmsa, said sensors picked up vibrations so strong they thought it was an earthquake

The quake was generated by Mexicans jumping for joy when they got the goal and again at the full time whistle, the company said in a tweet:

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

“The #sismo detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the goal of the selection of #México in the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the city detected it at 11:32.”

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">👀 The reaction from the Zocalo in Mexico City to Chucky Lozano's goal was EPIC. <a href="https://t.co/qN3LWRp9h6">pic.twitter.com/qN3LWRp9h6</a></p>— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports/status/1008383689758134272?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 17, 2018</a></blockquote>

