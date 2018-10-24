By Daniel Conway

In a wide-ranging interview with Off The Ball, Ireland and Munster scrum-half, Conor Murray, spoke of his difficult start with Johnny Sexton, his injury and his loyalty to Munster.

Murray was speaking to Joe Molloy at an event hosted by Pinergy, for whom he is an ambassador. He gave us an interesting insight into how his now-excellent partnership with Sexton started at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

Murray was starting with the Leinster man for the first time against Italy, when a mix-up occurred.

“[It was an] unbelievable atmosphere and I blamed it on my ears or whatever but when we got to the touchline, Johnny wanted me to hit the forwards.

“I don't know what our call was at the time but I just played and I threw it out the back to him - he wasn't looking and he caught it, he was under pressure so he just kicked it up the pitch.

“I’d say we spent the next two minutes roaring at each other. He was like “That wasn't the call!” and I was like “You just play anyway and catch the ball!”

“Eventually it just clicked with me that I need to know my stuff, I need to understand what he's thinking, I need to understand the plays.”

Murray was left out of Irish lineup for the upcoming November internationals, having not recovered in time from a neck injury sustained this summer.

Subscribe to Off The Ball's YouTube channel for more videos like this, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for the latest sporting news and content.