Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 2

Christian Benteke came back to haunt his former club with both goals in a 2-1 win at Anfield. It's the third season in a row Palace have won at Liverpool and it was a first ever win at Anfield for manager Sam Allardyce to put a real dent in Liverpool's Champions League hopes.

It all started well for Jurgen Klopp's side when Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool ahead in the 24th minute with a stunning free-kick. However Benteke equalised for the away side three minutes before the break and he got his second in the 74th minute when Liverpool failed to deal with a corner kick. The Belgian has now scored seven times in eight matches against the Redss.

Liverpool remain in third place but they've played two more games than both Manchester clubs who meet in the derby on Thursday night. It has also left the door open for seventh-placed Arsenal who are nine points behind with three matches in hand.

Burnley 0 Manchester United 2

Wayne Rooney marked his return with a goal as United moved within a point of their next opponents Manchester City. Jose Mourinho left Marcus Rashford on the bench despite scoring goals against Chelsea and Anderlecht in the last seven days.

Anthony Martial put the away side ahead in the 21st minute when he raced clear and got the ball back from Ander Herrera. Rooney doubled United's lead in the 39th minute to put the Red Devils in the driving seat.

Mourinho's men are still unbeaten in the league since October and have given themselves a decent chance of a top four finish with six games to play despite a growing injury list.