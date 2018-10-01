The suits in the boardrooms of sports enterprises whether they be clubs like Manchester United or sporting organisations like the USPGA may not publicly agree that it's important, but in the money mad world of today there is one time that you can't put in spreadsheet column.

It can have an impact on profits, attendances, careers, success or failure.

Team spirit.

If you could articulate how to create it from scratch you'd never have to work again.

The US Ryder Cup team never have to worry about where their next meal is coming from but they still couldn't muster it in Paris.

Then there's Manchester United.

According to one of their stars Luke Shaw, Manchester United's players need to take responsibility for their latest "horrendous" and "awful" defeat by West Ham.

A 3-1 loss to the Hammers ensured United's worst league start in 29 years!

Jose Mourinho's side are in 10th place, nine points behind leaders Manchester City, after losing three of their opening seven Premier League games.

"It was not good enough from a Manchester United team with all the talent we have," said Shaw, 23.

"We didn't look like a team that was going to beat West Ham.

"If you want the truth I think it was honestly horrendous. I think individually and as a team we were awful."

The result at London Stadium followed a home defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup by Championship side Derby, and increased the speculation surrounding Mourinho's future.

It just doesnt look like a happy camp.

The United boss has confirmed midfielder Paul Pogba wont captain the team again, reportedly because of concerns about his attitude.

The France World Cup winner, 25, had criticised the approach during the 1-1 home draw with Wolves on 22 September.

FYI United's 10 points from seven games is the same as in 2013-14 under David Moyes, but an inferior goal difference means this is their worst top-flight start since they picked up seven points in 1989-90.

Anyone got any ideas to turn this round?

Team Spirit suggestions please to J.Mourinho C/O Old Trafford!