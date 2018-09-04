Maybe it's growing up. Maybe it's called maturity but do you find yourself not bothered as much by things now as when you were younger?

If you are then maybe you need to look at that.

In Ireland youngsters growing up are said to dream in huge numbers of lifting the Liam McCarthy or Sam Maguire cups in the Hogan Stand.

But what if that doesn't happen after all your training?

What if you're just cat? or if you are a decent player and have put in the hours but you fall victim to a more skillful team?

The Gaelic Players Association has been working hard to educate players about adapting a more rounded view of the world.

Participants of this service will have a better understanding of themselves and their purpose in life with a greater sense of optimism for what the future holds 💪🏼 Contact Ian@gaelicplayers.com for more info 📧 pic.twitter.com/pIMZWFH5Ri — GPA (@gaelicplayers) August 30, 2018

This is so you don't feel like your world has ended when you finish second best. We could all do with a bit of that coaching!

Stephen Cluxton & Jim Gavin take to the stage with the Sam Maguire! 💪 #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/mkFlEICuUd — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) September 3, 2018

As the Dubs celebrated their great 4 in a row, it emerged that they too had been briefed on life's bigger picture by boss Jim Gavin.

'At the start of the championship this year we brought them to the fields of Flanders, the Battle of the Somme.

Just some time to get away with each other before the campaign started."

"Just a time to reflect on how lucky we are as Irishmen to live in a very unique island, a Republic thankfully where we are. Just to, I suppose, celebrate life and commemorate Irishmen who went abroad and fought for something, rightly or wrongly, they fought for something that they believed in. It's nice to get perspective on life sometimes.'

Thats something Tyrone senior football manager Mickey Harte was sharing as the county came to terms with coming up short.

The Tyrone bainisteoir urged supporters to keep the county’s All-Ireland final loss in context, stating that he has experienced ‘something that’s much, much worse than this’.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager said he could understand why passionate and fanatical fans may be ‘heartbroken about this’ following their six-point loss to Dublin.

But the father of Michaela, who was murdered while on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011, said the reality is that while some people consider football to be a life and death issue, ‘in real terms it’s not’

'I would have probably been more heartbroken about this if life had been different in our case,' said Harte of Tyrone’s loss to Dublin.

'But the fact that I know something that’s much, much worse than this, and never could be compared to this, then I feel hurt about this but it’s not like the real hurt of loss.'

Harte also suffered the loss of two brothers either side of Michaela’s death and was in charge of the Tyrone team when All-Ireland winner Cormac McAnallen passed away in 2004.

Mickey was manager of the Tyrone minors in 1997 too when Paul McGirr died from an injury sustained in an Ulster championship game with Armagh.

'Football can become a life and death issue for people who have never experienced life and death issues,' said Harte.

'I understand that and they’re passionate about the sport and they’re heartbroken about this here and so I would never take away from their sense of hurt and loss, I would perfectly understand it, but I would like them to think outside the box as well and say there’s many worse things that you can wake up to on a Monday morning.

Just think about that, that people have to think and wake up to those things, things that are more permanent, loss or hurt.'

I wouldnt have normally expected to see the Tyrone boss, Jim Gavin and Maria Sharapova in the same article, but the Russian has also been giving some life takes, saying she has had tougher times, after last-16 defeat Carla Suarez Navarro at the US Open in New York.

Navarro beat Maria Sharapova 6-4 6-3 in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Maria Sharapova says being a teenager with "a few hundred dollars" and "no sense of the future" was the toughest period of her career - not losing in the US Open last 16.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has not gone past the quarter-finals in her five major appearances since returning from a doping ban in 2017.

Sharapova became a household name when she won the 2004 Wimbledon title as a 17-year-old, going on to claim a career Grand Slam with victories at the Australian Open, French Open and US Open over the next 10 years.

The former world number one slid down the rankings after being given a 15-month doping ban for using meldonium.

She tested positive for the banned substance, which is used to control heart disease-related conditions, at the 2016 Australian Open, but has always denied cheating.

Since returning to Grand Slam action at last year's US Open, she has climbed to 22nd in the rankings and reached one quarter-final at Roland Garros in June.

Asked if the defeat represented the most challenging period of her career, Sharapova - who left Russia for the United States with her father as a seven-year-old - said: "What's challenging is when you're a teenager and you have a few hundred dollars and you've got no sense of the future.

"You don't know where you're going to end up. You just have a dream.

"That's a lot tougher than being 31 years old and having the opportunity to do whatever I want in my life."

Fair point. Keep it real folks.