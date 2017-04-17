A dream year for Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power just keeps on getting better.

Exactly one month since they brought Sizing John to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory, the duo added the 2017 Irish Grand National to their list of major wins in recent months, with an emphatic 14 length victory for Our Duke at Fairyhouse.

Going off the 9/2 favourite in the richest ever running of the Irish national, Our Duke led by just a couple of lengths from Abolitionist two-out, before pulling further and further clear to coast to victory.

Great reception for the winner of the €500k @BoyleSports Irish Grand National @Fairyhouse for Our Duke owned by the Cooper Family Syndicate! pic.twitter.com/4WyZWPIj8l — Racehorseownership (@HRIOwners) April 17, 2017

Bless The Wings was second at 12/1 for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy, while third went to Abolitionist at 12/1.

Thunder and Roses was the best of the 13 Gigginstown runners, finishing fourth at 25 to 1 for last year's winning trainer Mouse Morris.