So Brian Cody, Derek McGrath and Simon Coveney find themselves sitting together at a match. This isn't the beginning of a gag or funny story. It happened. In Thurles.

The trio were among the throng of 30,103 at Semple Stadium to witness one of the greatest Cork performances against Tipp in Thurles.

If you found yourself sitting beside one of those 3 what would you ask them?

'Well Derek, how will ye handle the Cork crowd in ye're Munster semi final?'

'Well Simon, is this the type of political performance you'll need to dislodge Leo?' '

Kill or be killed'.

That's what Conor Lehane said about their dressing room approach, but it may also be appropriate in political circles.

And Brian, 'Anything there to worry you?'

One thing is certain after that riproaring Munster senior hurling championship clash and that is that nothing is certain this summer which is witnessing one of the most open championships in recent seasons.

The bookies reckon Allianz League champions Galway are the September favorites.

Don't know if I'd be gambling the house on that given the way the top hurling matches have gone in recent seasons.

Michael Fennelly's weekend return as Ballyhale Shamrocks picked up their first league win in Kilkenny will be a big boost for the Noreside challenge.

You'd have to say based on the last weekend, the rebels look suitably armed to tackle anything thrown at them.

In particular how the Leeside youngsters coped against Tipp was most impressive.

What about Shane Kingston? There's pressure enough to play in your first senior championship match but when your auld lad is the bainisteoir that must ratchet it up a notch.

And for him to bag 1-4? A dream start for him. Luke Meade also seriously troubled the Tipp backs who have conceded 5-48 in the past 2 games.

Admittedly the Premier blew three goal chances in the opening half and might be considered unlucky not to have been in the driving seat heading for the break but it was Cork's 'never say die' attitude that impressed most.

Tipp's plan for back to back All Ireland wins for the first time since 1965 is on ice for the moment and there will be some serious soul searching while they wait for their qualifier entrance.

Some summer ahead.