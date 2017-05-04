Manchester United may end up with two trophies in Jose Mourinho's first season in charge in the form of the League Cup and Europa League, but there's been a lot of moaning along the way.

Mourinho has a habit of blaming the world when things don't go according to plan, but you have to play the hand you are dealt in the best way possible.

That's why it's surprising, with United just a point behind Manchester City in the race for Champions League football and 4 points adrift of Liverpool with a game in hand, that the Portuguese seems to have given up on qualifying for Europe's top competition via the Premier League. He seems to believe the Europa League is the best avenue to return to the Champions League.

Mourinho's warning that he may field a weakened team against Arsenal on Sunday and could play youth players against Crystal Palace on the final day is unnecessary. United are not certain to beat Celta Vigo over two legs in the Europa League semi final and then go on to defeat a flying Ajax in a decider in Stockholm. The odds are good for the Red Devils, but it's not a done deal. It is not strictly against the rules to field a weakened team in a Premier League game, but it leaves a sour taste in my mouth.

United would be better off giving it their all in both competitions rather than Mourinho injecting negativity into the atmosphere. United have a decent squad. It's almost like he is getting his excuses in early. He can get away with it this season, but in a year's time, supporters and the board may not be as tolerant if United are in exactly the same boat as today, Mourinho is bemoaning his luck and the team are still playing second fiddle to the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham.