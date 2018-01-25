Jose Mourinho has signed a new contract at Manchester United which will run until 2020 - with the option of a further season. Mourinho's initial contract was until the summer of 2019 with the option of a further year so essentially he's been given an extra year. The 54 year old won two trophies in his first campaign in charge - claiming the Europa League and League Cup. There's no doubt United have improved under Mourinho with the club second in the Premier League and still in the FA Cup and Champions League. Despite the improvement, Mourinho has still been criticised for his approach to games against the bigger teams. United travel to Wembley next week to face Tottenham, who they beat 1-0 at Old Trafford earlier in the season thanks to a late Anthony Martial goal.

The addition of Alexis Sanchez to the squad this can only be a good thing, given the quality of the Chile international. Mourinho confirmed earlier that Sanchez is in his squad for tomorrow night's FA Cup fourth round tie away to League Two Yeovil Town. There has been plenty of speculation about Mourinho's future at the club with conflicting reports of what the next step would be for the Portuguese. Today's news should put an end to the rumours for a while but nobody really knows how long Mourinho will stay at United. The longest stay he has had at a club in the past was three years with Chelsea (first spell) and Real Madrid.



United vice-chairman Ed Woodward said:

" Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020.

His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team.

He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club. "