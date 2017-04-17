Munster players, management and fans are all gearing up for the Provinces biggest game in three years.

The squad have begun this week's countdown to the European Champions Cup semi final against Saracens at what is set to be a packed and feverous Aviva Stadium.

Star scrum half Conor Murray has been all but ruled out of Saturday's encounter, but Munster coach Rassie Erasmus is taking that in his stride.

The South African is also hopeful that his other injuries problems will clear.

CJ Stander, Rory Scannell, Jaco Taute and Duncan Williams are all battling to be fit.

Erasmus describes Saracens, the reigning European and English champions, as a daunting team, but says Munster should be excited by the challenge.

Home advantage is just one of the many positives he feels his side bring into the encounter.

The former Spingbok flanker thinks the battle of the tight five will be key and reckons Saracens will target Munster physically.

Erasmus thinks his players should have nothing to fear, as they are in bonus territory.

In 12 months, they have grown from a team that struggled to qualify for the tournament, to one that have earned their place in the last four.

Erasmus told Ross Lindsay that win or lose this match it will be true test of how far they have come.