Munster have confirmed that hooker Duncan Casey has left the province.

The 27-year-old made 46 appearances in the red shirt since his debut in a Heineken Cup meeting with Perpignan in 2013, scoring five tries.

Casey enjoyed his best form for Munster in the 2014/15 season, playing 20 times, and was voted Young Player of the Year by his teammates.

However, injury has hampered the Shannon clubman in the past two seasons. Casey hasn't played any senior action this campaign, lining out instead with his club and Munster A.

The Cork native's departure had been expected. Following Munster's bonus point Champions Cup win against Castres on Sunday, Casey led the group's traditional rendition of Stand Up and Fight in the changing room, with Conor Murray telling reporters the hooker was departing for "pastures new"

In a statement, the province say Casey has agreed a contract with a French club, which is believed to be Pro D2 side Grenoble.

"Duncan has been a massive character in our squad and will be sorely missed by this group of players and staff," Munster team manager Niall O'Donovan says.

"He has worked hard in coming through the Munster pathway and has overcome a number of challenges in getting himself back to full fitness.

"We wish Duncan all the best with his next opportunity in France."