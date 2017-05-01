Munster are remaining tight-lipped on a potential return to action for Conor Murray.

The scrum half hasn't played for club or country since suffering a shoulder injury in Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales in March, missing the province's Champions Cup quarter and semi-finals last month.

Speaking on the pitch at the Aviva Stadium before the defeat to Saracens, Murray said he was "nearly there" on his recovery, but more than a week on, the province are yet to offer a concrete update on his rehab.

This afternoon's injury update states: "Conor Murray is progressing with his shoulder rehabilitation as he continues to be assessed by the medical team."

Saturday's win against Treviso came at a big cost for the province. Ronan O'Mahony's season could be over, with the province confirming the winger suffered a leg fracture in the early stages of the game, while Dave O'Callaghan picked up a knee injury and is awaiting results of a scan.

Versatile forward Robin Copeland will undergo surgery on a dislocated shoulder, which he picked up during the British and Ireland Cup final win against Jersey Reds.

With a home semi final already secured, Rory Scannell is likely to sit out this weekend's final regular season game against Connacht. He's still following the return to play protocols after a concussion in the Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Saracens.