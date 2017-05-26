Rassie Erasmus has named an unchanged starting 15 for Munster’s Pro 12 final against the Llanelli Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

The Province will go in search of their first trophy in six years with the same players that began their semi-final win over the Neath Swansea Ospreys.

It means the soon to depart Francis Saili retains the number 13 shirt, with Jaco Taute again on the bench.

The match will mark Conor Murray’s 100th appearance for the Province.

The Scarlets are again without injured captain Ken Owens as they name same 23 man squad that defeated Leinster in their semi-final at the RDS.

Kildare man Tadhg Beirne starts again in the second row, while Steff Evans is retained on the wing after the red card he was shown last week was rescinded.