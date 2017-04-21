Munster's Red Army is on the move once again.

The Province's legendary support will be out in force at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday to cheer on their players in what is expected to be an epic battle.

Munster have not contested a European Final since they captured the Heineken Cup nine years ago, but there are favourable omens about this match.

Munster beat Saracens in Coventry to reach the 2008 final, and the last time they contested a last 4 encounter at Lansdowne Road they convincingly beat Leinster as they ploughed the way to their long awaited first European title.

Munster supporters were dominant in the stands that afternoon, while on the pitch captain Anthony Foley played a huge role.

It looks set to be similar this weekend.

Saracens fans are expected to be heavily outnumbered, while the Munster players will be determined to continue the remarkable campaign that started just hours after the funeral of their beloved head coach.

To do that they must overcome a star studded and highly physical side, that are determined to add their names to the elite list of back to back European Champions.

They will start the match with all six of their newly selected Lions.

Conor Murray is a loss for Munster, but CJ Stander makes a welcome return to help contain Billy Vunipola.

Munster coach Rassie Erasmus thinks the battle of the front five will be key.

Saracens have four Lions in that department, but Erasmus is confident his selection can rise to the challenge, although they are a completely changed unit from that which took on Saracens in the Pool stages two years ago.

In the backs, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo will be eager to show Warren Gatland what he is missing.

Munster know they are facing a daunting task, but show no sign of apprehension.

They have got within touching distance of final, with the mantra of performing as Foley would have wanted.

If they can continue that against this impressive Saracens team, they feel the result will take care of itself.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday is at 3.15pm.