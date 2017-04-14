‘Stand up for the Ulstermen’ rang out eerily around an empty Thomond Park.

The Munster faithful had long departed, leaving the visitors to celebrate a famous victory.

Five years ago Ulster upset the odds to beat Munster in a European quarter final in Limerick.

They must do the same thing again this weekend or risk missing out on a place in the Pro 12 play offs for the first time in five years.

Last week’s frustrating draw with Cardiff in Belfast has seen the Northern Province replaced by Llanelli in Top 4.

They could be five points adrift from the play off places if they don’t win on Saturday, and must cope without the injured Jared Payne.

Andrew Trimble is back to captain the side, along with Chris Henry.

Now it is Munster who have a Champions Cup semi-final to look forward to, but coach Rassie Eramus wants his players battle hardened.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo are back in a strong starting 15, although the continued absence of Conor Murray and CJ Stander is a worry.

Victory will secure Munster’s place in the play offs with two rounds to spare.

Having lost just once since mid-December they will be determined to keep the momentum going ahead the next week’s showdown with Saracens.

Kick off at Thomond Park on Saturday is at 3.00pm.

Leinster can secure a home Pro 12 semi-final this weekend, but with one eye on their Champions Cup clash Clermont Auvergne in France, Leo Cullen has rested most of his key players

Robbie Henshaw misses the game against his old team Connacht in Galway, as Leinster make 11 changes to the side that beat the Ospreys in Wales last week.

Rhys Ruddock will captain a side that still includes the likes of Cian Healy, Mike Ross and Josh Van Der Flier.

The sold out Sportsground encounter is a repeat of last year’s Pro 12 Grand Final, which Connacht won 20-10, and will mark captain John Muldoon’s 300th appearance for the Western Province.

Kick off on Saturday is at 7.35pm.