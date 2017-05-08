£30m well spent, it seems.

N'Golo Kante has added the Football Writers' Player of the Year award to the PFA Players' Player of the Year he picked up last month. And the Frenchman now looks set to win back to back Premier League medals on top of it.

The 26-year-old held off competition from Blues teammate Eden Hazard, with Spurs' Dele Alli third in the ballot.

"It is a fantastic honour to win this award. With so many great players in this Chelsea squad and in the Premier League, for the Football Writers' Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career," Kante said.

In total, 17 players were nominated by the football media, the largest spread in the award's history.

Kante and Hazard were two of five Chelsea players chosen, joined by Diego Costa, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea's title rivals Tottenham had three contenders. As well as Dele Alli, there were also nominations for Toby Alderweireld and Harry Kane.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Sergio Aguero, Philippe Coutinho, Jermain Defoe, Alexis Sanchez and Gylfi Sigurdsson were also included on the list, while the only non-Premier League player was Brighton's Anthony Knockaert.

The most surprising inclusion however has been West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster. The former Manchester United stopper has certainly played his part in a water-tight Baggies defence, but even he could see the funny side of being given a vote.