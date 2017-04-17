For as long as 18 months, it seems like every completed pass, every dropped ball, every missed lineout and every yard gained has been linked back to a player's prospective Lions chances.

Thankfully, the endless speculation and prediction will end this Wednesday when the squad and captain is officially revealed, and we can move onto the more important things like figuring out who was scorned, and whinging about it until mid-June. Somewhere in between we'll talk about actual rugby.

In each of the four countries, Warren Gatland will be slated for having the gall to leave out [insert player X] and to bring [insert any Welsh player], but the fact of the matter is that picking a squad of 37 or 38 players is bloody hard.

Last night I sat down with a pen and paper and a bag of wine gums and put my hand in the bear-trap that is selecting a touring party, and even I felt bad for the players who hypothetically won't travel with me to New Zealand.

What's important to remember is that the handful of players who've apparently been gravely wronged by Gatland on Wednesday will probably end up wearing a Lions jersey by the summer. Last time out in Australia, 9 players who missed the initial selection were called up. In 2009, 8 new faces arrived at various stages, while in 2005 there were 7 late arrivals, despite Clive Woodward’s enormous 44-man initial squad.

So when Wednesday afternoon arrives, try not to get too angry when your man doesn’t make it. There are 50/50 calls to be made in almost every position on the pitch, and yours isn’t the only opinion out there.

So with that thought in mind, here’s the group of 38 I’d decide to bring, on the off chance Warren Gatland came down with pneumonia in the morning. Bear in mind this isn’t the squad I necessarily think WILL go to New Zealand, but it’s the one I’d like to see. If you think I’m right, or of you think I’ve lost the run of myself you can let me know on @neil_treacy. Just keep it civil!

Loosehead

We’re looking at three (extra-large) seats on the plane here, with four clear candidates. From Ireland Jack McGrath and Cian Healy stand out, with England’s Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler the other two loosies in contention.

McGrath and Vunipola are my bankers here, while I’m just slightly edging towards Joe Marler, but it’s incredibly close. After a year of injuries for Healy, and disciplinary issues for Marler, both players took last summer off, and they’ve returned this season looking rejuvenated and much more like their former selves. Marler gets my pick, but it wouldn’t be particularly surprising to see Healy making the cut on Wednesday. It’s a marginal call either way.

Hooker

In between the props there are some incredibly close calls to be made, but I’m going for Jamie George, Dylan Hartley and Sean Cronin, with Ken Owens and Rory Best next in line.

While Hartley is the England captain and starting hooker, I’d personally have George as my first choice, and although Hartley's disciplinary issues make him a risky call, he’s still a top quality rugby player. That can’t be ignored.

For the third hooking choice, Sean Cronin gets the nod over Best and Owens, simply for the energy he brings to a game. Against New Zealand teams who love to keep the tempo high, I think he just ticks more boxes on this particular task.

Tighthead

The first two selections are no brainers. Tadhg Furlong and Dan Cole will be the in the test team barring injuries or suspension. Figuring out who starts and who is on the bench is a debate we can have later.

Joining them in the squad should either be Kyle Sinckler, John Ryan or Tomas Francis. At the risk of being labelled biased, Ryan just about beats Sinckler for me, but a lot of that comes down to the fact that I’ve simply seen Ryan play a lot more than the Harlequins man. The speculation is that Sinckler has been given the nod by management. It’s a very close call, and the pitchforks will certainly be out on behalf of the one who misses the cut this Wednesday.

Second row

A lot of contenders for the five places in this team. The versatile Maro Itoje will certainly be involved, as will Alun Wyn Jones, so from there I’ve three or so picks left.

The long-list, in no particular order is Toner, Henderson, Donnacha Ryan, Launchbury, Kruis, Lawes, Jake Ball, Charteris, and both of the Grays.

George Kruis may not have played much rugby lately, but he, Launchbury and Jonny Gray are my picks. The leaks suggest that Iain Henderson will beat Jonny Gray to selection, but I just can’t look past Gray. Henderson may be versatile, but Gray is a purebred lock. Leaving out Courtney Lawes was also a tough call to make.

Back row

If CJ Stander doesn’t get selected this Wednesday, I’d advise you to avoid Twitter for at least a month. Physicality, versatility and two years worth of sensational form should be more than enough for him to get selected, while Billy Vunipola should also be there.

Sam Warburton is expected to be announced as captain once again, and while that seems an uninspiring choice, I’d certainly have him in the squad. His fellow Welshman Justin Tipuric should also be there, and I’d also love to see Ross Moriarty included, after doing an incredible job for Wales at 8 in the Six Nations in the absence of Faletau.

Faletau is a favourite of Gatland’s and there’s a good chance he’ll get the call, but personally I’d bring Sean O’Brien and Peter O’Mahony along.

The backrow is one of the toughest of the selections, and as head coach of this hypothetical team, I’d be advising Faletau, James Haskell and Scotland’s Hamish Watson to keep an eye on their phones over the coming months.

Scrumhalf

If that shoulder injury ever heals up, Conor Murray is a banker along with Rhys Webb. Ben Youngs and Gareth Davies are also excellent options, but I’m bringing Youngs, with Davies the first reserve.

Outhalf

Owen Farrell is going, it’s just a case of whether you want to call him a centre or an outhalf. Johnny Sexton also looks like being a safe bet, with Dan Biggar, George Ford and Finn Russell likely to fight it out for the remaining place.

While Russell is capable of magic, he lacked in game management at times during the Six Nations, while George Ford still looks slightly off his 2015 form.

That leaves Biggar. It’s a safe choice, but one I’m happy to make.

Centre

With Farrell already included as an outhalf/centre hybrid, that leaves five more slots to fill in midfield.

I can’t look beyond Jonathan Joseph and Robbie Henshaw, who would be my test partnership if Farrell is to start at 10. The other standout contenders are Scott Williams, Jonathan Davies, Garry Ringrose, Ben Te’o, Jared Payne, Jamie Roberts, Alex Dunbar and Mark Bennett.

The speculation is that Te’o will get the nod, but I feel there are better options. Plenty of people like Ringrose as a bolter but I think he’s just a bit raw at the moment.

I like Jared Payne for defence and versatility, so the box beside his name gets a big tick from me. My other choice is Welsh, with Scott Williams holding off Jonathan Davies, Garry Ringrose, Mark Bennett and Ben Te’o.

Back three

If we’re bringing a 38-man squad, it leaves me with seven players left to pick across wing and full back. This is where it gets frighteningly close.

Anthony Watson is absolute magic, and the kind of player I’d happily pay to watch play, so he and Stuart Hogg are absolute bankers for me. Elliott Daly barely put a foot wrong in the Six Nations, and his whopper of a boot makes him a valuable selection. I’m also including George North, who was looking sharper and sharper as the Six Nations progressed, as well as his fellow Welshman Liam Williams.

That leaves two places left to fill, with Simon Zebo, Keith Earls, Jack Nowell, Leigh Halfpenny and Tommy Seymour the players closest in my mind. Halfpenny may well be selected, but he’s just about missing the cut in my team. Zebo and Nowell get in, with Halfpenny, Earls and Seymour the stand-ins, in that order.

Neil Treacy’s Lions squad in full:

Forwards

J McGrath, J Marler, M Vunipola; D Hartley, J George, S Cronin; T Furlong, D Cole, J Ryan; M Itoje, AW Jones, J Launchbury, G Kruis, J Gray; S O’Brien, CJ Stander, P O’Mahony, S Warburton, J Tipuric, R Moriarty, B Vunipola

Backs

C Murray, R Webb, B Youngs; J Sexton, D Biggar, O Farrell; R Henshaw, J Payne, J Joseph, S Williams, J Davies; S Zebo, E Daly, J Nowell, A Watson, G North, S Hogg, L Williams