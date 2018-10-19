New Heroes Fashioned In Buenos Aires
Cork teenager Sean McCarthy-Crean has became the latest team Ireland medallist at the youth olympics in Buenos Aires taking bronze in the mens karate.
View this post on Instagram
MEDAL ALERT - KARATE Sean McCarthy Crean has won bronze in the Men's Kumite +68kg category at the Youth Olympic Games in #BuenosAires2018 The Corkman qualified for the semi-finals with two wins over Slovakia and Japan, but was beaten 2-1 by Morocco in the semis #TeamIreland☘️🇮🇪
A post shared by Team Ireland (@team_ireland_olympic) on
His success is Ireland’s third medal in Argentina after 17-year-old Dubliner Niamh Coyne secured silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke, while Dearbhla Rooney won bronze in women’s featherweight boxing.
McCarthy began karate in school with his twin brother Chris.
Manorhamiltons medal winner Derbhla handed the honour of carrying the tricolour in the closing ceremony which is a lovely honour.
Such a great experience for all the youngsters medal winners or not.
Whatever sport they are involved in it's something that will help shape them in an out of competition for the future.
Hopefully the disillusionment that comes from corrupt governing bodies, cheating athletes, those willing to risk everything including their lives by using illegal drugs etc will be kept at bay for as long as possible allowing them to enjoy their careers before all that kicks in!