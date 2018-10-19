Cork teenager Sean McCarthy-Crean has became the latest team Ireland medallist at the youth olympics in Buenos Aires taking bronze in the mens karate.

His success is Ireland’s third medal in Argentina after 17-year-old Dubliner Niamh Coyne secured silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke, while Dearbhla Rooney won bronze in women’s featherweight boxing.

McCarthy began karate in school with his twin brother Chris.

"My brother got a note in school, he showed it to my parents and we were like, we might as well go down and try it out." The Coghroe Karate Club member thanked his family and coaches for their support. "I just want to say thanks to my family – they’re really good support and my coaches too are great."

Manorhamiltons medal winner Derbhla handed the honour of carrying the tricolour in the closing ceremony which is a lovely honour.

Such a great experience for all the youngsters medal winners or not.

Whatever sport they are involved in it's something that will help shape them in an out of competition for the future.

Hopefully the disillusionment that comes from corrupt governing bodies, cheating athletes, those willing to risk everything including their lives by using illegal drugs etc will be kept at bay for as long as possible allowing them to enjoy their careers before all that kicks in!