Newcastle will return to the Premier League as Championship winners. The Magpies beat Barnsley 3-0 at St. James' Park thanks to goals from Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle. It looked like that win would see Newcastle come up short but Jack Grealish equalised for Aston Villa late on to earn a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Glenn Murray scored a second half penalty to put Brighton ahead and Villa were reduced to 10 men before the spot kick when Nathan Baker was shown red.

At the bottom end of the table, Blackburn became the first former Premier League winners to be relegated to League One despite a 3-1 win away to Brentford. Rovers went down on goal difference after Birmingham and Nottingham Forest also won.

Che Adams got Birmingham's winner after 16 minutes to give them a 1-0 victory at Bristol City as Harry Redknapp's side survived. Forest beat Ipswich 3-0 thanks to two goals from Britt Assombalonga and one from Chris Cohen.

The play-off places had already been decided but Reading guaranteed third place with a 4-2 win at Burton. Reading will play Fulham who won 2-1 away to Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls will face Huddersfield in the other semi final.

Results on the final day:

Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton

Brentford 1-3 Blackburn

Bristol City 0-1 Birmingham

Burton 2-4 Reading

Huddersfield 0-3 Cardiff

Newcastle 3-0 Barnsley

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Ipswich

Rotherham 1-1 Derby

Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Fulham

Wigan 1-1 Leeds

Wolves 1-0 Preston

Norwich 4-0 QPR

Wes Hoolahan scored twice for Norwich in their 4-0 win over QPR and the Ireland international was also named player of the season for the Canaries.