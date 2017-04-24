Newcastle United are back in the Premier League!

The Magpies have bounced straight back from last year's relegation, securing their return to the top tier with two games to spare after a 4-1 win against Preston at St James's Park.

The promotion party looked to be kicking into life just seven minutes in when Ayoze Perez bundled in the opener at the back post, despite the final touch coming off his hand.

But St James's Park was silenced shortly after, Jordan Hugill levelling it up with a brilliantly improvised finish, flicking a volley into the far corner.

For a while, the Newcastle fans were getting frustrated, but Christian Atsu blasted them back in front on the stroke of half time. If there were nerves, they were eased with 25 minutes to play, when Matt Ritchie buried from the penalty spot to make it 3-1 after Preston captain Paul Gallagher was red carded for the most blatant handball football has ever seen.

With the pressure off, they instantly made it 4-1. Again Ayoze Perez finished at the back post, this time with his shoulder.

The 51,000+ crowd were able to soak up the atmosphere for the final 20 minutes, safe in the knowledge that they were going to be feasting at the top table next season. They might not have much north-east company at it though, with neighbours Sunderland and Middlesbrough set to go down.

It was also a great night on a personal level for Republic of Ireland International Rob Elliot, who made his return to the Newcastle first team, 13 months after his horrific cruciate ligament injury while on International duty.