With just over two weeks to go until Ireland begin the Women's Rugby World Cup on home soil, head coach Tom Tierney has named a squad of 28 players.

Nicole Cronin is the only uncapped player among them, although the UL Bohs scrum half does have international experience with the Irish sevens team, along with five others.

There's plenty of experience in the group of 28. 12 of the current squad were involved in Ireland's run to the World Cup semi finals in France three years ago, while captain Niamh Briggs, outhalf Nora Stapleton and second row Marie Louise Reilly are all set for their third World Cup, having played in 2010.

Briggs will be on the comeback from a lengthy injury layoff, and the fullback says she's eager to make up for missing the Six Nations.

Two notable inclusions also are Jenny Murphy and Ailis Egan, after the pair had been left out of the initial summer camp due to injury.

Ireland kick off their tournament against Australia at the UCD Bowl on the ninth of August, before further games against Japan and France.

Head coach Tim Tierney says it's a tough pool, but that they're setting their standards high.

Ireland squad in full: