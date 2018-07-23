Stuff is going on but no 'white smoke' yet. That seems to be a summary of where the story of where the Liam Miller tribute match will be played is at.

The Gaelic Players Association joined the calls on the GAA to make Páirc Uí Chaoimh available."We feel that the decision being taken on this issue is not in line with our values as sportspeople and it should be revisited," they said in a statement.

Amongst those supporting the event are Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs who all played alongside Liam Miller. Roy Keane flew to Cork last week for officially launch the match and a related gala dinner. Martin O'Neill, Damian Duff and a number of Celtic stars will also participate on September 25.

The proceeds of the event are going to the Miller family.

Over the weekend there were reports that the game which sold out 7,000 tickets for Turners Cross would be staged in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

But the organisers have rubbished those claims.

A statement from Croke Park made their position clear.

'The GAA is prohibited in rule from hosting games other than those under the control of the Association in its stadia and grounds. The Cork County Committee and Central Council have no discretion in this matter.

Only a change at Annual Congress can alter this situation. Congress takes place in February each year.

The GAA has sought legal advice around funding received towards the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and believes it is compliant with the terms and conditions laid down in September 2016. The Association re-affirms its offer to provide hospitality facilities at the venue free gratis to assist fundraising efforts around the Liam Miller Tribute Match and wish the event organisers every success in their endeavours.' said the statement.

It's also emerged that the GAA President John Horan and DG Tom Ryan are set to meet the organisers on Leeside in the next 24 hours.

This sceal isnt over yet it would seem!