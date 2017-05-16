Maria Sharapova won't be at the French Open after tournament officials decided not to give the two-time champion a wildcard. The 30-year-old former world number one has competed at three events since returning to competitive tennis following her 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open and her original two-year ban was reduced on appeal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport found she was not an "intentional doper". Sharapova returned to action without a ranking last month and has since fallen to 211 in the world.

As a result the Russian doesn't have enough ranking points to secure an automatic place in qualifying for Roland Garros but she will have a chance to earn a spot at Wimbledon via the qualifiers. The All England Club will announce on June 20th if Sharapova will be awarded a wildcard.

French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli confirmed on Tuesday evening there would be no invitation for the two-time champion when announcing the wildcards for the 2017 tournament during a live Facebook broadcast.

He said " there can be a wildcard for the return from injuries - there cannot be a wildcard for the return from doping. "