Robbie Keane's next challenge is a bit up in the air at the moment. There had been talk that the Dubliner's playing career could draw to a close with him taking up the management reins in India.

It's unclear if it was always his boyhood dream to play for ATK in Kilkata West Bengal but at a reported 50k a week its hard to turn down the twine from the Indian Super League outfit to play in the twilight of your career.

After the 'departure' of Teddy Sherringham (sacking) it emerged the club owners considered the possibility of making the Tallaght native their player-manager.

It was a strange turn of events given the ex Irish captain was brought to the two-time Indian Super League champions by Teddy Sheringham last year but the former Manchester United striker was given his P45 after a string of disappointing results.

Sheringham was replaced by director of football Ashley Westwood but under ISL rules he can only hold the position for three games.

Keane's impact at ATK has been hampered by injury and he has only managed to make six appearance for the club, scoring two goals.

The 37 year olds Indian odyssey could be coming to an end it would seem.

A recurrence of a groin injury has kept him out of action in recent weeks and it's believed he wants to wait until his contract ends in March before deciding on his next move now.

As research out this week showed its difficult for players to decide what to do next after they hang up their boots, in Robbies case at least he should have banked plenty dosh from LA Galaxy to sustain him in the years ahead.

The only battle he is likely to face is what to do when boredom strikes!