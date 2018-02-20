Ever since the success of Cool Runnings the movie about the Jamaican bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics, some romanticism has returned to the games in countries like ours where we are not native skiers.

If you've ever tried it, or been on a skiing holiday you will realise how much easier countries with a harsher winter have it when it comes to their preperations.

When you're at ski school, which is most Irish people's introduction to winter sports, there is nothing more sickening than seeing a 4 year old swoosh past you as you try and cope with being like a giraffe on skis.

Are you into the Winter Olympics? Some of the athleticism in both alpine skiing and figure skating has been nothing short of breathtaking.

Cheat claims do hang over the games and to paraphrase the great philosopher Taylor Swift 'the dopers gonna dope', that being said its all quite a spectacle.

No joy for the man they call Bubba though.

Ireland's Brendan 'Bubba' Newby failed to reach the final of the Men's Halfpipe qualification event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

He finished 23rd overall with the top 12 advancing to the final.

The Cork born 21-year-old was 14th overall after his first run after a score of 53.80.

A fall on run 2 derailed his hopes though.

Thankfully he suffered no ill-effects and had to settle for 23rd place at his first Winter Olympics.

Newby’s family moved to Utah when he was still a child but he chose to represent Ireland at the ski halfpipe after its introduction as an Olympic event at Sochi 2014.

All four US competitors — including the defending champion David Wise — qualified for the 12-man final while New Zealand brothers Byron and Beau-James Wells both advanced too.

Head to the ski training centre in Kilternan county Wicklow to begin your training for the next games if you think you can do any better!