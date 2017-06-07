Jon Walters sat out training with the Republic of Ireland squad but it was as a precaution ahead of Sunday's World Cup qualifier with Austria.

The players held an open training session at the Aviva Stadium as the countdown continues for what could be a pivotal day in group D.

Republic of Ireland squad going through their paces at an open training session at the Aviva Stadium: pic.twitter.com/VkR6Flj3tE — Today FM Sport (@todayfmsport) June 7, 2017

Martin O'Neill's men go into the game level on points with group leaders Serbia halfway through the campaign. It's a 5.00 kick off at the Aviva on Sunday and the match is followed by the meeting of Serbia and Wales in Belgrade at 7.45.

Midfielder Eunan O'Kane says a good result will make the summer a lot more enjoyable and he knows how crucial a win could be in terms of qualifying for Russia next year:

When the players finished up training Robbie Brady took the opportunity to practice a few free kicks and this one is worth a look:

WATCH: Robbie Brady practicing free kicks at the Aviva Stadium today. Hopefully more of this to come against Austria on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/XMAO2ahgQV — Today FM Sport (@todayfmsport) June 7, 2017

Austria will be without striker Marc Janko due to illness so manager Marcel Koller is bit short of striker options and he's already without Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Ilsanker due to suspension.