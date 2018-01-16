Peter O'Mahony is a slight injury concern for Munster's crucial Champions Cup pool 4 match against Castres at Thomond Park on Sunday. The Munster captain was forced off with an ankle injury during the second half of the 34-30 defeat away to Racing 92 last weekend but O'Mahony said today that " I'm working with the medical staff. I'm hoping to be fit. I've a couple of things to come through so I'll see how the week goes ".

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was also confident his captain would lead the team out on Sunday: " he won't train today. He could possibly play at the weekend. We’ll manage him through the week and we’ll see in two days time if he's able to train. I'm hopeful he'll be captain on Sunday and lead us out at Thomond Park. "

Van Graan was also asked about South African lock, Gerbrandt Grobler who has been getting a lot of attention in recent days but for all the wrong reasons. Munster have been criticised for signing a player that was found to have used a banned steroid during a Currie Cup match in 2014.

But Van Graan said: " nothing more to comment on that. No, he’s served his ban. Munster stands behind him. Nothing more to say."