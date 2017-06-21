O'Mahony named Lions captain for first test
Munster's Peter O'Mahony will captain the Lions for their first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. O'Mahony is one of four Ireland internationals included in Warren Gatland's starting 15.
Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and Sean O'Brien are also selected which means Jonathan Sexton has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Jack McGrath.
In a side with a few surprises, England's Elliot Daly gets the nod ahead of George North on the wing and Liam Williams is named at full back.
Lions team:
15. Liam Williams – Scarlets, Wales,
14. Anthony Watson – Bath Rugby, England,
13. Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales,
12. Ben Te’o – Worcester Warriors, England,
11. Elliot Daly – Wasps, England,
10. Owen Farrell – Saracens, England,
9. Conor Murray – Munster, Ireland,
1. Mako Vunipola – Saracens, England,
2. Jamie George – Saracens, England,
3. Tadhg Furlong – Leinster, Ireland,
4. Alun Wyn Jones – Ospreys, Wales,
5. George Kruis – Saracens, England,
6. Peter O’Mahony (capt) – Munster, Ireland,
7. Sean O’Brien – Leinster, Ireland,
8. Taulupe Faletau – Bath Rugby, Wales,
Replacements:
16. Ken Owens – Scarlets, Wales,
17. Jack McGrath – Leinster, Ireland,
18. Kyle Sinckler – Harlequins, England,
19. Maro Itoje – Saracens, England,
20. Sam Warburton – Cardiff Blues, Wales,
21. Rhys Webb – Ospreys, Wales,
22. Johnny Sexton – Leinster, Ireland,
23. Leigh Halfpenny – Toulon, Wales,
Kieran Read has been named in the All Blacks team and will captain the side after returning from injury. Winger Riko Ioane has been handed a first start so there's no place for Julian Savea in the match day 23.
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Samuel Whitelock
6. Jerome Kaino
7. Sam Cane
8. Kieran Read - Captain
10. Beauden Barrett
11. Rieko Ioane
12. Sonny Bill Williams
13. Ryan Crotty
14. Israel Dagg
15. Ben Smith
16. Nathan Harris
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Charlie Faumuina
19. Scott Barrett
20. Ardie Savea
21. TJ Perenara
22. Aaron Cruden / Lima Sopoaga
23. Anton Lienert-Brown