Munster's Peter O'Mahony will captain the Lions for their first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. O'Mahony is one of four Ireland internationals included in Warren Gatland's starting 15.

Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and Sean O'Brien are also selected which means Jonathan Sexton has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Jack McGrath.

In a side with a few surprises, England's Elliot Daly gets the nod ahead of George North on the wing and Liam Williams is named at full back.

Lions team:

15. Liam Williams – Scarlets, Wales,

14. Anthony Watson – Bath Rugby, England,

13. Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales,

12. Ben Te’o – Worcester Warriors, England,

11. Elliot Daly – Wasps, England,

10. Owen Farrell – Saracens, England,

9. Conor Murray – Munster, Ireland,

1. Mako Vunipola – Saracens, England,

2. Jamie George – Saracens, England,

3. Tadhg Furlong – Leinster, Ireland,

4. Alun Wyn Jones – Ospreys, Wales,

5. George Kruis – Saracens, England,

6. Peter O’Mahony (capt) – Munster, Ireland,

7. Sean O’Brien – Leinster, Ireland,

8. Taulupe Faletau – Bath Rugby, Wales,

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens – Scarlets, Wales,

17. Jack McGrath – Leinster, Ireland,

18. Kyle Sinckler – Harlequins, England,

19. Maro Itoje – Saracens, England,

20. Sam Warburton – Cardiff Blues, Wales,

21. Rhys Webb – Ospreys, Wales,

22. Johnny Sexton – Leinster, Ireland,

23. Leigh Halfpenny – Toulon, Wales,

Kieran Read has been named in the All Blacks team and will captain the side after returning from injury. Winger Riko Ioane has been handed a first start so there's no place for Julian Savea in the match day 23.

New Zealand team:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Samuel Whitelock

6. Jerome Kaino

7. Sam Cane

8. Kieran Read - Captain

9. Aaron Smith

10. Beauden Barrett

11. Rieko Ioane

12. Sonny Bill Williams

13. Ryan Crotty

14. Israel Dagg

15. Ben Smith

Replacements:



16. Nathan Harris

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Charlie Faumuina

19. Scott Barrett

20. Ardie Savea

21. TJ Perenara

22. Aaron Cruden / Lima Sopoaga

23. Anton Lienert-Brown