Peter O'Mahony is one of four Ireland internationals in the Lions team to face New Zealand on Saturday

Munster's Peter O'Mahony will captain the Lions for their first Test against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday. O'Mahony is one of four Ireland internationals included in Warren Gatland's starting 15.

Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong and Sean O'Brien are also selected which means Jonathan Sexton has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Jack McGrath.

In a side with a few surprises, England's Elliot Daly gets the nod ahead of George North on the wing and Liam Williams is named at full back.

Lions team:

15. Liam Williams – Scarlets, Wales, 
14. Anthony Watson – Bath Rugby, England, 
13. Jonathan Davies – Scarlets, Wales, 
12. Ben Te’o – Worcester Warriors, England, 
11. Elliot Daly – Wasps, England, 
10. Owen Farrell – Saracens, England, 
9.   Conor Murray – Munster, Ireland,

1. Mako Vunipola – Saracens, England, 
2. Jamie George – Saracens, England, 
3. Tadhg Furlong – Leinster, Ireland, 
4. Alun Wyn Jones – Ospreys, Wales,
5. George Kruis – Saracens, England, 
6. Peter O’Mahony (capt) – Munster, Ireland, 
7. Sean O’Brien – Leinster, Ireland, 
8. Taulupe Faletau – Bath Rugby, Wales, 

Replacements:

16. Ken Owens – Scarlets, Wales, 
17. Jack McGrath – Leinster, Ireland, 
18. Kyle Sinckler – Harlequins, England, 
19. Maro Itoje – Saracens, England, 
20. Sam Warburton – Cardiff Blues, Wales, 
21. Rhys Webb – Ospreys, Wales, 
22. Johnny Sexton – Leinster, Ireland,
23. Leigh Halfpenny – Toulon, Wales, 

Kieran Read has been named in the All Blacks team and will captain the side after returning from injury. Winger Riko Ioane has been handed a first start so there's no place for Julian Savea in the match day 23.

New Zealand team:
 
1. Joe Moody 
2. Codie Taylor 
3. Owen Franks 
4. Brodie Retallick 
5. Samuel Whitelock 
6. Jerome Kaino 
7. Sam Cane 
8. Kieran Read - Captain
 
9. Aaron Smith 
10. Beauden Barrett 
11. Rieko Ioane 
12. Sonny Bill Williams 
13. Ryan Crotty 
14. Israel Dagg 
15. Ben Smith 
 
Replacements:

16. Nathan Harris 
17. Wyatt Crockett 
18. Charlie Faumuina 
19. Scott Barrett 
20. Ardie Savea 
21. TJ Perenara  
22. Aaron Cruden / Lima Sopoaga 
23. Anton Lienert-Brown

 