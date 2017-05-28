Burnley defender Kevin Long and Preston midfielder Alan Browne have been included in the 19 man Republic of Ireland squad for Thursday's friendly against Mexico in New Jersey. West Ham teenager Declan Rice drops out after training with the squad for the first time in Cork during the week. Darren Randolph and James McClean have joined up with the squad which flies out to America tomorrow.

The squad will return to Dublin on Friday, June 2 and the rest of the senior players will then report into camp as preparations begin for the friendly against Uruguay on June 4 and the World Cup qualifier against Austria on June 11.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Darren Randolph

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Andy Boyle, Kevin Long, John Egan

Midfielders: Eunan O'Kane, Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan, Conor Hourihane, Wes Hoolahan, Stephen Gleeson, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: David McGoldrick, Daryl Murphy