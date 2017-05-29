The Republic of Ireland squad trained in Dublin earlier on before the 19 man squad prepare to fly out to America ahead of Thursday night's friendly against Mexico at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Eunan O' Kane and Shane Duffy both took part in the session after involved in a car crash en route to meet up with the squad yesterday.

Manager Martin O'Neill said both players were a little bit sore but wanted to do something in training.

Shane Duffy & Eunan O'Kane are both training with the Republic of Ireland squad in Abbotstown before they fly out to America later pic.twitter.com/cSBun7SUZI — Today FM Sport (@todayfmsport) May 29, 2017

James McClean is also part of the 19 man squad and the West Brom midfielder could be asked to play a different role against Mexico. O'Neill hasn't included a recognised left back in his squad so he says it could be an option to play three at the back:

The squad will train at NY Red Bulls training ground in New York tomorrow and on Wednesday the players will have a light workout at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on the eve of the match against Mexico.

The squad is due to train in Dublin on Saturday before Sunday's friendly against Uruguay at the Aviva Stadium and then next week preparations will step up for the all important World Cup qualifier against Austria in Dublin on June 11.