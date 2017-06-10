The Republic of Ireland squad had one final workout in Dublin this morning ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Austria at the Aviva Stadium.

Jon Walters took a full part for the second day in a row after sitting out the open training session at the Aviva on Wednesday due to a slight knee problem. The Stoke striker attended the pre match press conference with the Ireland boss and Walters is almost certain to start up front as a lone striker as he did in the 3-1 win over Uruguay last Sunday.

O’Neill thinks his side will have to be at their best tomorrow to get all three points:

Jon Walters won’t be going up against his Stoke teammate Marko Arnautovic due to suspension and Walters says he’ll be a big miss for Austria.

Walters also stated they can’t start dreaming of the World Cup in Russia next year even if they do get a win:

Martin O'Neill won't name his team until just before kick off and he didn't give much away today. It's not always easy to predict what side he'll go with but I have a go anyway.

Possible Ireland 11: Randolph, Christie, Duffy, Keogh, Ward, Arter, Hendrick, McClean, Hoolahan, Brady, Walters.