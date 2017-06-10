O’Neill says no room for passengers against Austria
The Republic of Ireland squad had one final workout in Dublin this morning ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Austria at the Aviva Stadium.
Jon Walters took a full part for the second day in a row after sitting out the open training session at the Aviva on Wednesday due to a slight knee problem. The Stoke striker attended the pre match press conference with the Ireland boss and Walters is almost certain to start up front as a lone striker as he did in the 3-1 win over Uruguay last Sunday.
O’Neill thinks his side will have to be at their best tomorrow to get all three points:
Jon Walters won’t be going up against his Stoke teammate Marko Arnautovic due to suspension and Walters says he’ll be a big miss for Austria.
Walters also stated they can’t start dreaming of the World Cup in Russia next year even if they do get a win:
Martin O'Neill won't name his team until just before kick off and he didn't give much away today. It's not always easy to predict what side he'll go with but I have a go anyway.
Possible Ireland 11: Randolph, Christie, Duffy, Keogh, Ward, Arter, Hendrick, McClean, Hoolahan, Brady, Walters.