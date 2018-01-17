FAI Chief Executive John Delaney was quizzed about Martin O'Neill's contract situation at the Aviva Stadium today. Delaney was in attendance as the insurance company announced an extension of the naming rights for Lansdowne Road which will run until 2025. After the formalities were out of the way, the FAI CEO was happy to answer questions about events over the last few days and what's next for O'Neill and the Republic of Ireland squad.

O'Neill verbally agreed a two extension in October, but has yet to put pen to paper and he turned down the opportunity to manage Premier League side Stoke earlier this week.

John Delaney spoke to Off the Ball.Com's Oisin Langan: