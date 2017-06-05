Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has pledged that his side won't be playing it safe for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Austria on Sunday.

The Republic impressed going forward in a 3-1 friendly win against Uruguay last night at the Aviva Stadium, with Jon Walters, Cyrus Christie and James McClean all on target.

It ended a run of successive friendly defeats to Iceland and Mexico, with Christie in particular impressive at right back in the absence of captain Seamus Coleman.

O'Neill's squad look to have come through the game relatively unscathed, with just Glenn Whelan and Jeff Hendrick picking up minor knocks.

Ireland are second in Group D, level at the top of the table with Serbia. A win for Ireland against the Austrians on Sunday, coupled with victory for Serbia against Wales would see the pair move seven points clear in the automatic and playoff spots.

And O'Neill says he wants to see his side go for the win next Sunday.