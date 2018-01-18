Fed up with the O'Neill contract discussion headlines yet?

They're not going away you know.

And we're not talking about Martin this time.

Hot on the heels of the news that the Republics international boss just has to dot the i's and cross the t's on his new deal, its emerged Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill is set to open talks with the Scottish FA about taking over in the highlands.

The 48-year-old has been Scotland's number one target since the departure of Gordon Strachan in October.

A compensation package has apparantly been agreed with the Irish FA and O'Neill is now set to speak to SFA chief executive Stewart Regan and president Alan McRae.

It's reported Michael O Neill been offered a four-year extension to the two years left on his current Northern Ireland contract. Neither Northern Ireland nor Scotland have a competitive fixture until the Nations League kicks off in September.

The draw for Uefa's new competition takes place on 24 January.

The ex Shamrock Rovers boss O'Neill has been in charge of Northern Ireland for six years, guiding them to Euro 2016 - their first major finals for 30 years. He steered them to second place behind Germany in a World Cup qualifying group that included the Czech Republic and Norway, only to lose out on a place at this year's finals in Russia after a 1-0 play-off loss to Switzerland.

The process of changing manager north of the border seems to be a little less trying than Martin O Neill's link with the Stoke gig.

To be fair a good manager is always going to be in demand and you can bet your bottom dollar that every time there is another Premier League vacancy down the line Martin O Neill's name will be linked with it.

John Delaney referred to Martin O’Neill having a trusting and open relationship with the FAI with the Derryman heavily linked to his old clubs Leicester City and Nottingham Forest and, more recently, Everton.

“The bottom line is that he wants to manage the Republic of Ireland, he wants to sign a contract, he wants to be at the draw next week, and he wants to bring us to Euro 2020. But if an employee wants to leave an employer, nobody can stop them.' said Delaney.

So all's good in the hood for the moment then!