How many sports stars in Ireland or globally would be known by their first name or their initials?

In Ireland maybe Roy, Henry, DJ, Paidi, Micko and then you're struggling.

The question has been prompted by the fact that Irish sporting ledge Ronan O'Gara received a letter from Ireland to his French home despite the envelope only stating: Mr. Ronan O'Gara, Ireland no.10, Cork.

ROG posted a photo of the letter on twitter

Arrives to the house in France !!!#outstanding

# thanks Mary Keneally #Ballyporeen pic.twitter.com/tLMXfAoiXX — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) August 29, 2018

It's mad that the story emerges on a day when rural Ireland was coming to the news that more than 150 post offices around the country are to close.

To be fair ROG has always delivered for his club, his province and his country (excuse the pun) but this is more evidence of his huge international standing.

The former Munster and Ireland out-half is already set to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame later this year.

The Cork man earned 128 caps for Ireland in a 13-year international career and is the country's all-time record points scorer (1,083). He kicked a memorable late drop-goal to secure victory over Wales in Cardiff in 2009, which secured Ireland's first Grand Slam in 61 years, and also went on three British & Irish Lions tours.

At provincial level, O'Gara was pivotal in Munster's European Cup triumphs in 2006 and 2008, and won three Celtic League titles.

Since his retirement in 2013, the Corkman has worked as an assistant coach with Racing 92 in Paris and recent Super Rugby champions Crusaders in New Zealand. Liza Burgess (Wales), Stephen Larkham (Australia), Pierre Villepreux (France) and Bryan Williams (New Zealand) will all also be inducted into the Hall of Fame on 12 September in Rugby, England.

Theres always a bitter word from that Ross O'Carroll Kelly lad when it comes to Munster though!