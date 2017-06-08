Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has made one change for Sunday's Connacht football semi final against Galway at Pearse Stadium. Having seen off Sligo in the quarter final, Jason Doherty replaces the injured Conor O'Shea in the half forward line which means once again Aidan O'Shea is on the benhc. Andy Moran will make his 150th appearance in a Mayo jersey on Sunday, 13 years after his championship debut in New York.

Mayo team to face Galway:

1.David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites) 2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet) 3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites) 4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis) 5. Colm Boyle (Davitts) 6. Lee Keegan (Westport) 7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels) 8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy) 9. Tom Parsons (Charlestown) 10. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) 11. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber) 12. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole) 13. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore) 14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) 15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)