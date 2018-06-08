Paddy Jackson will restart his rugby career in France after signing for Perpignan.

The club are back in the Top 14 after four years languishing in the second tier of French rugby.

Nine months after being relieved of their duties by the IRFU, having been accused and cleared of a crime after a lengthy trial in Belfast. Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding had their contracts revoked.

The IRFU never revealed the reasoning behind their decision to axe the pair. They did however note that:

"In arriving at this decision, the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby acknowledge our responsibility and commitment to the core values of the game - respect, inclusivity and integrity."

Jackson hasn't played since starting for Ireland against Japan on June 24th 2017. Ireland ran out 35-13 winners on that occasion with Jackson kicking five successful conversions.

"Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of Irish 10s, knows how to bring his individual qualities to benefit the collective," said Perpignan sporting director Christian Lanta.

"A proven kicker and talented playmaker, Paddy can bring his international experience to the team."