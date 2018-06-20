There's an insatiable public appetite for insights into what makes a winning mindset.

Fancy winning 3 majors? Padraig Harrington's done just that and is chasing even more career success.

The 46 year old has been celebrated in the US this week where he, received the Gold Tee Award, the highest honour bestowed by the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association, given to an individual whose career achievements exemplify the best spirit and traditions of the game.

Having won three major championships in little more than a 12-month span in 2007-08 means he's a worthy recipient. Previous recipients of the award include legends Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam.

The Dubliner regaled members of the media and golf dignitaries with stories of what made him the man he is. Ireland has shared in the joy of his success and how great it was to see him raise the Claret Jug.

Padraig grew up at Stackstown Golf Club in South County Dublin, and still remembers levelling the 12th green and chasing rabbits there.

"From the age of 4," said Padraig, the youngest of Paddy and Breda's five son, "that was my playground, where I spent my summers playing 45 holes a day. All I wanted to do was beat my brothers."

By age 15, Harrington was playing off scratch. One of the last times that one of Harrington's brothers got the better of him, he lost a pound, which his brother pinned to the wall. "It stayed there for some 20 years," Harrington said, "just as a reminder that he beat me."

Despite an undefeated record in singles matches between 1990-96, Harrington never considered turning pro. He changed his mind when he kept beating all the players that were joining the pro ranks.

'I assure you if I had an intention to turn pro, I'd never have spent four years going to night school to become an accountant.'. Harrington is one of only 45 men that have captured three or more majors in his career but says he hasnt read an article about himself since he was 18.

The proud Dubliner has won 15 times on the European Tour and six times on the PGA Tour, with his last victory coming at the 2016 Portugal Masters.

One of Ireland's greatest sporting ambassadors and a great honour for him. Next up an induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame surely!