Did you know that funnyman and star Patrick Kielty was an All Ireland winning minor footballer with Down?

Did you know he experienced personal tragedy?

Did you know he is steeped in GAA?

The popular County Down entertainer and former star of Fame Academy and Love Island lives in Los Angeles now with wife Cat Deeley and young son Milo, but he was in Croke Park recently to help launch the Kellogg's Cúl Camps. We met him for a chat.

On Championship Sunday with SKY Sports, our presenter Paul Collins asked Patrick how his love of Gaelic Games all began?