Patrick Vieira refused to comment on speculation linking him with the soon to be vacant job at Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger will step down next month after 22 years in charge. Arsenal have won three titles during that time, their last came in 2004.

The former France midfielder was captain for those title wins; he’s currently coaching in America but had no desire to address the rumours when he spoke to reporters on Sunday night:

🇬🇧 Patrick Vieira vers Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/HtmkSH5Udv — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) April 23, 2018

"I just want to talk about the game, I don't want to talk about nothing else," Vieira told reporters following New York's 3-0 loss to Portland Timbers in MLS.

