Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss their FA Cup fifth-round match at Huddersfield this evening because of illness.

Academy player Ethan Hamilton will now travel with the squad to the John Smith's Stadium for the 5.30pm kick-off.

Paul Pogba will miss today's @EmiratesFACup tie at Huddersfield due to illness. U23s midfielder Ethan Hamilton has taken his place in the squad.

Gutted I won't be at Huddersfield but I need to get better. Come on United 👊🏾

United manager Jose Mourinho had described rumours about the midfielder wanting to leave as "ridiculous lies" yesterday and insisted that Pogba would be starting this evening's game.

"I can speak on Paul's behalf without any kind of problem. He accepts he's not been playing well in the last few matches, but that's all.

"It's a big lie that our relationship is not good. It's a big lie that we don't communicate. It's a big lie that we don't agree with his position and his dynamic within the team.

"The team needs him at a good level and when he isn't the team is not as good. So be objective and say what we all know - in the last couple of matches he didn't play well. Period.

"The majority of the things you can read and listen to - don't be nice, be objective and say lies."

The France international was subsituted after an hour of United's recent defeats by Tottenham and Newcastle, and left out of a Premier League win over Huddersfield in between.

Republic of Ireland legend Kevin Kilbane discussed Pogba's form on yesterday's OTB AM

"I think Pogba is that free spirit where you might need to give him that free role but I think sometimes, when you're playing against those bigger sides as we've seen - if you look at Liverpool with Mo Salah or a Saido Mane - they filter back into position and do a disciplined role for the team because they have to do that.

"They don't necessarily run out of position - they have a bit of freedom in possession but also when you lose that ball - you need to filter back quickly.

"Pogba doesn't have that side to his game and that's why ultimately - when you think of a Jose Mourinho-type player - you don't necessarily see Pogba as that type of player."