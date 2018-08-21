Paul Pogba's agent has sensationally suggested that the club should sell the Manchester United midfielder.

Mino Raiola was responding to criticism from United legend Paul Scholes in the wake of Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Brighton in the Premier League.

He tweeted to say: "Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club."

Scholes singled out the United skipper for criticism after their latest loss, telling Australian TV: "There's a lack of leaders in the team, that's why we thought Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there, he had another really poor game. He's so inconsistent."

Scholes took exception to Pogba's post match interview when the World Cup winner said: “My attitude was not right. It has to be a big lesson for us. They had more hunger than us.”

Scholes’ said: “I hope that is lost in translation, there is no defence for that comment, there is no defence for it. You say it to yourself, don’t you?”

Raiola responded with the tongue in cheek suggestion that Scholes use his influence to try and advice the club to sell Pogba: "Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten.

"Paul Scholes wouldn't recognise a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill.

"Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club."