Pep Guardiola has demanding more protection for players after Leroy Sane was injured during Manchester City's 2-0 FA Cup victory over Cardiff City.

Sane could be out for a month after a bad tackle by Joe Bennett left the winger with an ankle injury.





Guardiola was furious with the challenge and the fact it only warranted a yellow card, he confronted the referee at the end and afterwards spoke in the press conference about the incident.

He’s urging the referees to do more to protect the players:

Guardiola had a word with the referees after Cardiff City-Man City FA Cup game pic.twitter.com/9w1DuJfPUH — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) January 29, 2018





“Please for the football in general, they are the artists we have to take care of them, that is why you are here and I am here, for them, for the players. The only thing they can do is protect them, please protect them" said Guardiola.

“Please protect the players, not just Manchester City players, all players.

“Sane will be out for a while. Maybe two or three weeks, or a month, we will see tomorrow. It's his ankle.

Bennett has apologised for injuring Sane during Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie.

He cut Sane in half with an ugly lunge at his left ankle but has since apologised saying he just completely mistimed his tackle:

1. Just want to apologise to Leroy Sané for my tackle today. I tried to stop the counter attack and completely mistimed my attempt. — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) January 28, 2018





2. I didn't mean to catch him like I did. I hope it's nothing serious and he recovers quickly. — Joe Bennett (@JoeBennett27) January 28, 2018

Neil Warnock has defended his Cardiff City players: "They dished it out a bit, they had one or two naughty tackles, he is in England, what do you expect?"



