He probably would have raised an eyebrow if any of his players returned after a day off saying they injured themselves out training and dislocated their shoulder.

Images of drinking binges or bar room scuffles could be conjured up in those circumstances before the truth emerged but thats exactly what happened the England manager Gareth Southgate.

The poor fella dislocated his right shoulder while running when the players had a day off from training near the squad's World Cup base in Repino.

The back pages made the most of the mishap on the 10k run in Russia.

Both the Daily Mirror and the Daily Telegraph went for the headline "sling when you're winning" - picturing Southgate smiling and giving a team-meeting.

"Don't celebrate" says the Daily Mail - with the boss told he needs to rein in his exuberance if his team score.

"The doc has made it clear punching the air is not an option," said Southgate, who jumped in the air celebrating the injury-time winner in Monday's 2-1 opening victory over Tunisia.

"I might not be celebrating any goals as athletically in future," he added.

Southgate, who is wearing a sling, was treated at a nearby hospital with the assistance of team doctor Rob Chakraverty.

Get well soon, boss! 💪 A post shared by England (@england) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:48am PDT

England face Panama in their second Group G game of Russia 2018 at 1.00 on Sunday in Nizhny Novgorod. "It is better this is me than one of the players," Southgate added.

"We have got such a great support team and they were there very quickly. I had brilliant help from them, and I am just sorry I managed to ruin their day off."

Just don't let it happen again Gareth!