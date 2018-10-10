The mess that is the GAA’s master fixture list is not just confined to these shores.

A story has emerged from Helen Murphy, who plays her camogie in London with Tara Camogie club. They have reached the All Britain Camogie final which is fixed for Saturday at 1pm.

Murphy also plays football with Kingdom Kerry Ladies Gaels, they’ve made it to the intermediate final which has inexplicably been fixed for the same day as the camogie 200 miles away.

Murphy joined Ger and Eoin on Wednesday’s OTB AM to discuss the clash which will see her missing one of the games if the games go ahead as scheduled:

You can watch OTB AM from 7:45 every weekday morning on our Facebook, YouTube and Periscope channels.

If you would like to see more sporting videos, like and subscribe to our YouTube channel or log onto offtheball.com.