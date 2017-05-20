With just two points between the sides at half time in Clones, it looked like Monaghan's bid for a third Ulster title in five years was heading for a laboured start.

By full time, Malachy O'Rourke's side had nine points to spare on their neighbours, and any questions from the first half looked to have been answered.

The Farney Army have been forced to take the long route in Ulster this year, and they now advance to the quarter finals, where they'll play their other neighbours Cavan.

As usual Conor McManus played his part, scoring 1-3 in total, and it was his goal on 15 minutes in that gave Monaghan a three point lead at the time, after the sides had exchanged scores.

A poor Tom Treacy kickout was intercepted, and fed into McManus, who dummied around the keeper before sliding the ball into the net.

Instead of folding, Fermanagh came to life and a Ryan Lyons goal drew them level at 1-4 apiece, before Lee Cullen hit a point to send them in front.

The sides exchanges scores back and forth, before late points for Jack McCarron and Conor McManus gave Monaghan a slender two point lead at the break.

When the second half resumed it was all one-way traffic, as Monaghan outscored the visitors by 11 points to 2 over the next 25 minutes, three of which came from the impressive Owen Duffy.

After the first half scare, Monaghan cantered towards the final whistle, taking the first of the four wins they need to become Ulster champions once again.