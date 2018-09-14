Tottenham v Liverpool - listen on todayfm.com from 12.15

The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break. Liverpool are one of three teams with four wins from four but Jurgen Klopp's side have a trip to Tottenham. Klopp's first game as Liverpool manager was against Spurs in October 2015 and most of the starting 11 that day won't be involved at Wembley tomorrow. Tottenham will have fond memories from the corresponding fixture last season when they ran out 4-1 winners. It was an afternoon to forget for Dejan Lovren 11 months ago but the Croatian is still injured and Liverpool look a lot more solid at the back with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez playing in front of Alisson.

Tottenham are coming off the back of a 2-1 loss at Watford, a result that put an end to their perfect start to the season. Spurs have won eight of their last nine league games at Wembley so tomorrow's game will give a good indication of where Liverpool are, and a win for Spurs would be the perfect response to the loss at Watford. Harry Kane is usually among the goals when Spurs face Liverpool, scoring five goals in seven games. Mo Salah outscored Kane in the Premier League last season to finish top of the pile and the Egyptian bagged three goals against Spurs last season. Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli are ruled out for Spurs but Son Heung-min is available once again after returning from the Asian Games.

Arsenal lost their opening two league games under Unai Emery but the Gunners are aiming to win three in a row against Newcastle. Emery started both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 3-2 win over Cardiff but there's no guarantee both will be included in the starting 11 tomorrow. Arsenal have conceded in every league game this season which must give some hope to Newcastle. The Magpies have one point from four games but they've lost by the odd goal to Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City. Rafa Benitez has been criticised for a defensive approach to those games so the home fans will be expecting a more adventurous approach against a team that have been leaking goals.

