Coming up on the show this Saturday we'll have all the reaction from Chelsea's game at West Brom. Antonio Conte's side can win the title at the Hawthorns this evening but if they don't get all three points they'll have to put the champagne on ice for a few days.

Sunderland have already been relegated but they showed last week away to Hull that they still have a win in them. Swansea took full advantage of Hull's defeat with a 1-0 win against Everton which put the Swans in the driving seat in the relegation battle. Paul Clement's men have a chance to move four points clear of Hull who play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Sunderland v Swansea will be our commentary game on the penultimate weekend of the season with Ian Beach and Gary Breen in the commentary box for us at the Stadium of Light.

Mark Lawrenson will join us from 5-6pm to look back on Manchester United's Europa League semi final tie with Celta Vigo and he'll also look at the race for the top four and the Championship playoff semi finals which both take place this weekend.

Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 2-6pm on Today FM.