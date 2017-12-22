Manchester City know they'll be top of the Premier League after the busy festive period regardless of how they fare over the next couple of weeks. However there's a good chance to could be even further ahead given how well they're playing. Pep Guardiola’s side are 11 points clear at the top after 16 league wins in a row and City will be expected to make that 17 against Bournemouth this weekend.

City’s run of 16 consecutive league wins started away at Bournemouth in late August when Raheem Sterling scored an injury time winner. City are three away scoring 100 top flight goals within a calendar year and it would be a major surprise if they didn’t reach that mark in this game. Bournemouth have conceded a combined nine goals on their last two visits to the Etihad Stadium and they shipped four against Liverpool last week.

Ian Beach and Gary Breen will be at the Etihad Stadium for us this Saturday in our last show before Christmas.

Former Republic of Ireland international Kenny Cunningham will be this week’s guest in the Boot Room

Premier League Live with Sky Sports from 2-6pm on Today FM.

We'll also have shows on December 30th and January 1st.

December 30th - Liverpool v Leicester from Anfield

January 1st - Burnley v Liverpool from Turf Moor